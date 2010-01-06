11-Year-Old Accused Of Driving Stolen Car

Enloe High School was locked down temporarily Tuesday morning after police stopped a stolen car in the parking lot.

Police say a Raleigh officer was following a 2002 Ford Expedition that had been stolen earlier in the day.

The SUV pulled into Enloe High School’s parking lot, and two suspects took off on foot; one was captured almost immediately, but the other ran into the school.

“The cops pinned him to the locker and like arrested him and walked him out the building,” said Enloe student Tyler Jackson.

Police say both have been taken into custody. The driver is an 11-year-old who has been charged via juvenile petition with: possession of a stolen vehicle; with resisting, delaying or obstructing a law enforcement officer; and with operating a vehicle without a license.

The passenger 15-year-old Deandre Jacquaris Woodin, has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and with resisting, delaying or obstructing a law enforcement officer.

