CLOSE
Local
Home

11-Year-Old Accused Of Driving Stolen Car

0 reads
Leave a comment

Enloe High School was locked down temporarily Tuesday morning after police stopped a stolen car in the parking lot. 

Police say a Raleigh officer was following a 2002 Ford Expedition that had been stolen earlier in the day.

The SUV pulled into Enloe High School’s parking lot, and two suspects took off on foot; one was captured almost immediately, but the other ran into the school.

“The cops pinned him to the locker and like arrested him and walked him out the building,” said Enloe student Tyler Jackson.

Police say both have been taken into custody. The driver is an 11-year-old who has been charged via juvenile petition with: possession of a stolen vehicle; with resisting, delaying or obstructing a law enforcement officer; and with operating a vehicle without a license.

The passenger 15-year-old Deandre Jacquaris Woodin, has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and with resisting, delaying or obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close