CLOSE
Local
Home

NCAA May Force Schools To Test For Sickle Cell Trait

0 reads
Leave a comment

Fifteen athletes, most of them college football players, have died in the past decade from a condition that is benign in most circumstances. They were carrying the sickle cell trait.

Kourtni Livingston, a 14-year-old girl who played basketball for DeSoto High School near Dallas, died running laps outdoors in August 2002. Then University of Missouri linebacker Aaron O’Neal died during a voluntary workout in 2005. Devaughn Darling died shortly after complaining of dizziness and chest pains during off-season conditioning exercises in February 2001 at Florida State University. Experts have found that under conditions such as extreme exertion, high altitudes and hot climate, sickle cell trait is associated with a potentially deadly blood disorder called “sickling.”

In January, the National Collegiate Athletic Association is expected to decide whether it will be mandatory for colleges and universities to test athletes for sickle cell trait. But some experts are concerned that this could lead to athletes with the trait being singled out and excluded from sports.

MORE

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close