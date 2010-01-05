CLOSE
Local
Home

Alpha Phi Alpha Halts Membership Intake Nationwide

0 reads
Leave a comment

Citing flawed membership intake processes at chapters across the country, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity incorporated has put a halt to new membership processes nationwide.

The ruling, announced to active members in a letter from the fraternity’s General President Herman “Skip” Mason Jr., comes nearly a month after a member of the student chapter at Fort Valley State University was charged with aggravated battery against a new member. Mason said the decision to halt intake was due to “the failure of some of our members to behave honorably and with care.”

“Following my review of 2009, it became clear to me that one area that needs our immediate focus is the conduct of brothers involved in the intake process,” Herman’s letter stated. “Our process was designed with the assumption that our members would conduct themselves honorably and with care. Regretfully, in several instances, that has not occurred.

“This means that all membership intake activities shall be and are hereby suspended until further notice.”

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close