Need Moves for the 4th of July? Here are Events in the Triangle

Independence Day celebrations are lighting up North Carolina and the Triangle area with various events. Here’s a guide to help you join in on the festivities:
MORRISVILLE
- Wednesday, July 3: Celebrate at the ‘Red, White and BOOM!’ event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Cedar Fork District Park, 228 Aviation Parkway. Enjoy live music from Adam Lee Decker and Sayer McShane, food trucks, carnival games, and inflatables. Carnival game tickets are $1 each. For more details, click on Red, White & Boom.
- Traffic Alert: Aviation Parkway will be closed from 9:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.
WAKE FOREST
- Wednesday, July 3: The 2024 Fireworks Spectacular at Heritage High School, 1150 Forestville Road. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
GARNER
- Wednesday, July 3: Garner’s Independence Celebration at Lake Benson Park, featuring food vendors, tours, music, and fireworks. Gates open at 5 p.m., and parking onsite is free on a first-come basis.
RALEIGH
- Thursday, July 4: Raleigh and ABC11 present the Raleigh 4th of July Fireworks for the third year. Gates open at 6 p.m., and fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Enjoy a food truck court with 40 trucks. No parking at Dix Park; free parking is available at downtown decks and NC State Centennial Campus. Free shuttles from Moore Square Park begin at 5:30 p.m., dropping off at Centennial Parkway/Blair Drive, a 5-minute walk to the event.
DURHAM
- Thursday, July 4: Durham Parks and Recreation and the Durham Bulls host post-game fireworks. The Durham Bulls game against the Norfolk Tides starts at 6:35 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE
- Thursday, July 4: Enjoy the Independence Concert & Fireworks at Festival Park, hosted by the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra, the City of Fayetteville, and Fayetteville PWC. Gates open at 6 p.m., with performances starting at 7:15 p.m. Fireworks follow the concerts.
CARY
- Thursday, July 4: Cary’s July 4th Celebration at Koka Booth Amphitheatre features the Cary Town Band at 4:30 p.m. and the North Carolina Symphony at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy kids’ activities, food, and a live parachuting demonstration by the NC Veterans Corps. Fireworks follow the concert at 9:25 p.m.
CHAPEL HILL
- Thursday, July 4: Fireworks can be viewed from Southern Community Park. Event parking opens at 7 p.m., with the display starting at 9 p.m. Bring blankets and chairs for comfort.
ROLESVILLE
- Thursday, July 4: Fireworks celebration at Redford Place Park begins at 5 p.m., with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
WILSON
- Thursday, July 4: Gates open at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds for their fireworks show starting at 9 p.m.
HOLLY SPRINGS
- Friday, July 5: Independence Day Celebration at Sugg Farm at Bass Lake Park. Enjoy live music, food trucks, games, and more starting at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
Celebrate safely and enjoy the festivities!
