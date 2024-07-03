Lynn Whitfield Shared An Update On A ‘Greenleaf’ Spinoff Series

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

“Greenleaf” star Lynn Whitfield shared her thoughts on a spinoff series. After the OWN series finale aired, it was reported that a spinoff was in development. While there hasn’t been many updates regarding the spinoff’s development, Whitfield revealed the latest. Read more inside.

There had been no substantial updates on the spinoff project since 2021, wen Lynn Whitfield shared that the show would be focused on her character, Lady Mae. In the hit series, Whitfield portrays the unforgettable leading role of Lady Mae Greenleaf, who is the imperious minister’s wife and the power and money-hungry matriarch of the family.

Though the thought comes years later, more “Greenleaf” spinoff chatter has resurfaced. While doing press for “The Chi,” actress Whitfield revealed what she knows about the potential project and the possibility of it actually coming out

TVLine asked Whitfield if the project was still set to debut. Her response was vague and alluded to the fact that there has not been much in development since the original show’s series finale.

“You know, I really don’t know what happened with it,” Whitfield shared with the outlet. “I do feel that we told a really good story [on the mothership] and that we told it well, and I was really satisfied with Lady Mae stepping into her own purpose and her own power. It was a really great character arc. If there ever would be a spinoff, the tour de force would be that it really went in another direction…that it really explored the idea of a woman discovering what she was born to do and navigating that. So, it would be such a challenge to do it in a way that broke new television ground.”

Despite her initial response, Whitfield is still hopeful that the spinoff could come to life at some point and be further developed.

“But keep our fingers crossed,” she added. “You never know. I always thought, like they did with Downton Abbey, gosh, it would be great to do a movie to see where all of Greenleaf’s characters wound up.”

“Greenleaf” followed the Greenleaf family, who runs a sprawling Memphis megachurch called Calvary Fellowship World Ministries. They appear to be a loving and caring clan, but beneath the surface lies scandals, secrets and lies. Greed, adultery and sibling rivalry are among the issues that threaten to test the family’s faith and tear the group apart. The scandalous happenings are uncovered by Grace, the estranged daughter of church leader Bishop James Greenleaf, when she returns home after a 20-year absence. Oprah Winfrey has a regular role on the show as Mavis, Grace’s aunt

The series also starred Keith David, Merle Dandridge, Kim Hawthorne, and Oprah Winfrey. Whitfield received rave reviews from critics for her performance as Lady Mae.

Stay tuned for more updates on a potential “Greenleaf” spinoff series.

Lynn Whitfield Shared An Update On A ‘Greenleaf’ Spinoff Series was originally published on globalgrind.com