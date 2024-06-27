Here’s a recap of Middays with RoyalTea from Thursday’s show (June 27th)!
Tea for the Morning – 10 AM
Sexyy Redd in a Love Triangle
- Sexyy Redd is involved in a love triangle with Chief Keef and Kayla B, King Von’s sister.
- Sexyy posted a picture of herself with Chief Keef’s chain in her pink underwear.
Bronny James and the NBA Draft
- Bronny James wasn’t drafted in the first round of the NBA draft.
Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole Collaboration
- Speculation of a Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole collaboration.
- During Kendrick’s performance of “Alright” at his Pop Out Show, he used Cole’s adlibs from the remix.
What’s Trending on Social Media – 1 PM
Shaq’s Album Featuring Jay-Z & Nas
- Shaq’s album ‘You Can’t Stop the Reign’ featuring Jay-Z & Nas’ first collaboration to hit streaming platforms on Friday, June 28th.
Taraji P. Henson on Will Smith’s BET Awards Performance
- Taraji P. Henson expressed excitement for Will Smith’s performance at the BET Awards this weekend.
Young Thug’s Response to Gunna
- Young Thug seemingly responded to Gunna’s claim of being on the YSL label with a tweet saying, “Whatever Wham says go.”
- “Wham” is what Young Thug calls Lil Baby, who still believes Gunna is a rat.
Catch RoyalTea every Monday through Friday from 10am to 3pm and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm!
RoyalTea’s Recap: Sexyy Redd Love Triangle, Jay-Z & Nas, Plus More was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
R&B Vocalist Angela Bofill Reportedly Passes Away at 70
-
Bill Cobbs, Beloved Black Actor, Has Died At Age 90
-
Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum
-
Roy Jones Jr. Mourns The Loss of His Son, DeAndre, From Suicide
-
Ashanti & Nelly’s Proposal Moment Is As Good As The Couple’s Love Story
-
Nene Leakes Returns To ‘Reality TV’ With A New Show, ‘Outrageous Love’
-
Remy Ma’s Son Arrested And Charged With Murder
-
Fantasia, Nia Long, And Sherri Shepherd Among The Newest Hollywood Walk Of Fame Stars