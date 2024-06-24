Three of the eleven fresh, up-and-coming artists revealed by XXL this year hail from the Lone Star State.
We have BigXThaPlug, That Mexican OT, and 4Batz representing Texas. This year’s freshmen class also includes Hunxho, Lay Bankz, Maiya The Don, ScarLip, Rich Amiri, Cash Cobain, and Skilla Baby. This group also includes BossMan Dlow. Furthermore, Southside will be featured on the highly anticipated Freshman Cipher, which is scheduled to be released any day now.
The post 2024 XXL Freshmen Class Revealed: Three Texas Artists Make The Cut appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
