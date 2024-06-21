With dangerously high temperatures expected for the weekend, Wake County will open some cooling centers to help tackle the extreme temperatures.
Locations will open Saturday through Monday.
The cooling center locations:
- Wake County Health & Human Services, 220 Swinburne St., Raleigh
- Wake County Health & Human Services Center at Departure, 5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh
- Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon
- Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest
- Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina
Wake County Public Libraries – Library Locations
List Of Wake County Cooling Centers Open This Weekend was originally published on thelightnc.com
