Listen Live
Local

List Of Wake County Cooling Centers Open This Weekend

Published on June 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Big Rivers Water Park

Source: General / Big Rivers Water Park


With dangerously high temperatures expected for the weekend, Wake County will open some cooling centers to help tackle the extreme temperatures.

Locations will open Saturday through Monday.

The cooling center locations:

  • Wake County Health & Human Services, 220 Swinburne St., Raleigh
  • Wake County Health & Human Services Center at Departure, 5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh
  • Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon
  • Northern Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest
  • Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina

Wake County Public Libraries – Library Locations

List Of Wake County Cooling Centers Open This Weekend  was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Celebrity

Ashanti & Nelly’s Proposal Moment Is As Good As The Couple’s Love Story

News

Remy Ma’s Son Arrested And Charged With Murder

Photo of Angela BOFILL 10 items
Obituaries

R&B Vocalist Angela Bofill Reportedly Passes Away at 70

12 items
Entertainment

Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum

Entertainment

The-Dream Accused of Rape & Sexual Battery In New Lawsuit

Local

Boil Water Advisory Issued for Parts of Durham

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close