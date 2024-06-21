Meet the Leading Ladies of TV One’s Raising Fame: Sonya Curry & Lucille O’Neal

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Grandmothers…

Authors…

Women of God…

Now, hosts of TV One’s all-new series Raising Fame.

Sonya Curry and Lucille O’Neal are exemplary women in their own rights; truly forces to be reckoned with!

Oh! And by the way, they’re the mothers of NBA all-stars, Steph Curry and Shaquille O’Neal. But step aside, sons. This spotlight is shining bright on the mamas today!

Let’s introduce you to our new favorite dynamic duo.

Sonya

Sonya’s passion for family and faith has influenced every part of her life, including a strong commitment to give back to her communities.

Not only is she the founder of Christian Montessori School of Lake Norman in North Carolina, but Sonya is also deeply involved with the ICMI (International Christian Montessori Institute) which supports the growth of Christian Montessori teachers and schools throughout the United States and abroad. She has a passion for Youth Homelessness, Foster Care, Evangelical Missions and Women’s Empowerment!

Most recently, Sonya achieved another goal: becoming an author.

She penned her stories of motherhood, education and Christianity in her first book, Fierce Love: A Memoir of Family, Faith, and Purpose, which was published in 2022.

Lucille

While Lucille’s tall stature is much like that of her powerhouse son’s, she takes pride in being a caring and serene person.

The Bethune-Cookman University alumna and former president of Mothers of Professional Basketball Players Association, Inc. also maintains strong connections in the community as a devoted volunteer with many other organizations.

Her commitment has touched projects and initiatives that raise funds for educational needs and scholarships, provide youth with better opportunities and support HBCUs, just to name a few.

Lucille is also an author. Published in 2010, her memoir Walk Like You Have Somewhere to Go, aims to leave readers encouraged, enlightened, and empowered while taking them on a 40-year journey from ‘mental welfare to mental wealth.’

Meet the Leading Ladies of TV One’s Raising Fame: Sonya Curry & Lucille O’Neal was originally published on tvone.tv