Melissa Wade’s Pick Hit Of The Week

“It Is Well” by Monica Lisa Stevenson. Check out the interview with Monica.

Monica Lisa Stevenson delivers the goods whenever she gets the mic, and that was proven by the success of her last single, I’m Not Ashamed (featuring Paul Porter) making its way to the top of the radio chart.

Monica has returned with a song of victory and blessed assurance that Jesus makes the difference and because of Him, IT IS WELL!!

