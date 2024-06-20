Black Music Month: A Full List Of Black Artists Inducted Into The Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is an institution created to honor the titans of rock music and artists who have shaped the cultural landscape. As music evolves and hip-hop emerges as a leading genre influencing music worldwide, we’ve seen a notable increase in the induction of Black artists from hip-hop into the Rock Hall.
Iconic singers like Tina Turner, Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and James Brown have long been recognized for their groundbreaking contributions. However, hip-hop artists such as The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, and N.W.A. have also earned their place in the Hall, reflecting the genre’s profound impact.
“It’s evolved so that it’s not merely rock and roll. It started to represent all old jazz blues,” said Christopher Reid from Kid N Play. “Just artists that had an indelible impact on the culture of music.”
Recently, both Missy Elliott and DJ Kool Herc were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame—an honor celebrated by Kid N Play on a recent episode of their new podcast, The Fun House. They highlighted hip-hop’s contributions to global music and the shared history between rap and rock. As Christopher Martin from Kid N Play noted, “In the early days of hip-hop, we used rock and roll beats, breakbeats.”
Here is the full list of Black artists who have been inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame
1980s
- 1986: Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, Little Richard
- 1987: Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye
- 1988: The Supremes
- 1989: Otis Redding, Stevie Wonder
1990s
- 1990: Hank Ballard, Bobby “Blue” Bland, The Four Seasons, The Four Tops, The Temptations
- 1991: Wilson Pickett, LaVern Baker, Ike & Tina Turner
- 1992: The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Sam & Dave, The Isley Brothers
- 1993: Ruth Brown
- 1994: The Jackson 5
- 1995: Al Green
- 1996: Gladys Knight & the Pips
- 1997: Mahalia Jackson
- 1998: Lloyd Price
- 1999: Curtis Mayfield, Earth, Wind & Fire
2000s
- 2000: James Jamerson (as part of The Funk Brothers)
- 2001: Michael Jackson (solo)
- 2002: Isaac Hayes
- 2003: The Righteous Brothers
- 2004: Prince
- 2005: The O’Jays
- 2006: Miles Davis
- 2007: Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five
- 2008: Little Walter
- 2009: Bobby Womack
2010s
- 2010: Jimmy Cliff
- 2011: Darlene Love
- 2012: The Crickets
- 2013: Donna Summer, Public Enemy, Albert King
- 2014: The E Street Band (including Clarence Clemons)
- 2015: Bill Withers
- 2016: N.W.A.
- 2017: Tupac Shakur
- 2018: Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe
- 2019: Janet Jackson
2020s
- 2020: Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G.
- 2021: Tina Turner (solo), LL Cool J
- 2022: Lionel Richie
- 2023: Missy Elliott, DJ Kool Herc
READ MORE BLACK MUSIC MONTH STORIES:
- Black Music Month: A Full List Of Black Artists Inducted Into The Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame
- Lucille Bogan and Sexyy Red: Black Music’s Brave Evolution Towards Unapologetic Expression
- Watch: Legendary Powerhouse Chaka Khan Graces NPR’s Tiny Desk Stage
The post Black Music Month: A Full List Of Black Artists Inducted Into The Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame appeared first on Black America Web.
Black Music Month: A Full List Of Black Artists Inducted Into The Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
R&B Vocalist Angela Bofill Reportedly Passes Away at 70
-
Boo’d Up With A BUMP: Ella Mai Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With NBA Champ Jayson Tatum
-
Splitsville? Strange Nicki Minaj Posts Have Social Media Buzzing
-
Top 10 Songs to Celebrate Prince on his Birthday!
-
Sorry, Stephen A.: Success of "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" Proves That Black Folks Are NOT Canceling Will Smith
-
A Taste of Music Festival & Food Truck Rodeo
-
MAGA Muva Amber Rose Still Supporting Convict Trump, Tiny Flag Xitter Gagged
-
Fantasia & Paula Cook Fail to Reach Settlement:Lawsuit Moves Forward