Musiq and Mark Brown Tell You What To Expect At The Soul Picnic!

The countdown is on to The Soul Picnic, the area’s #1 day party. This Soul Picnic presented by Dynasty 5 and will feature live performances by Musiq Soulchild, The Chuck Brown Band, special guest DJs, live music, wine, food trucks, vendors, games and more! Make plans to attend on June 22nd at Flowers Field at Dorothea Dix Park.
Get ready to immerse yourself in the ultimate celebration of music, culture, and soulful experiences. We chatted with Mark Brown of Dynasty 5 and Soul Picnic performer Musiq about what to expect on Saturday, June 22nd.
