Durham’s Take No Bull Women’s Conference Is This Thursday!

We chatted with Angelique Stallings, VP of Community Investment, about the return of this dynamic, annual event hosted by the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are still available at the Durham Chamber’s website.
Join us in person for an exhilarating, experiential, and educational conference.
The conference will feature interactive activities, breakout sessions, and a keynote speaker.
What: Take No Bull Women’s Conference
When: Thursday, June 13, 2024
Where: Sheraton Imperial
Who: The Take No Bull Women’s Conference welcomes everyone to attend including but not limited to, women in business and their allies. We believe that true education, inspiration, and change depends on hearing from and listening to a variety of perspectives and backgrounds. We strive for this event, and all Durham Chamber events, to be a welcoming space to include, encourage, and recognize people of all races, ethnicities, sexes, gender identities and expressions, ages, abilities, religions, backgrounds, incomes, and sexual orientations.
Why: To learn from leaders in our community on how to take up space, encourage your network, be an ally, and advocate for yourself through hands-on and interactive sessions.
