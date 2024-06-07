The app is called “Too Good To Go”, and its function is to keep good food from going to waste while allowing businesses to make few bucks rather than tossing out good food.
So often cafes and restaurants throw away food at the end of the day that didn’t sell. Now customers can buy what didn’t sell for a fraction of the price.
More businesses are being added but some that are already featured on the app include East Durham Sweet Shoppe, Third Place Coffee House, and Little Barb’s Bakery.
The app is available now in North Carolina for Raleigh, Durham, and Charlotte.
Source: ABC11.com
Triangle Gets App To Eliminate Food Waste was originally published on thelightnc.com
