We know that NC is a battleground state for this year’s election and VP Harris is making her 5th visit to NC this year.
Vice President Kamala Harris will pay a visit to Charlotte on June 12th as part of her Economic Opportunity Tour, highlighting investments of the Biden administration in local businesses, jobs and infrastructure
source: WRAL.com
VP Kamala Harris Coming Back To NC On June 12th was originally published on thelightnc.com
