Pastor Of The Month – June 2024

Published on June 3, 2024

Pastor of the Month / Trice Funeral Home

Source: Radio One Creative Services / Radio One Creative Services

Contest starts on June 3 and ends on June 16.

Nominations: June 3 – June 9

Voting: June 10 – June 16

Winner Announcement: June 17

 

Meet Last Month’s Winner!

Meet May 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

