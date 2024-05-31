The Darkness Rising Project Block Party Details For This Weekend!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Darkness RISING: Live is an exciting event heading to a neighborhood near you! We are thrilled to announce our upcoming block party in Raleigh, NC on June 1st. The vibes are family reunion for a cause. Be there!

Come for a day filled with music, food, wellness workshops, and community as we gather to celebrate Black mental health.

Saturday 6/1⁠

2-6pm⁠

Moore Square⁠

201 S. Blount St. ⁠

Downtown Raleigh, NC ⁠

⁠⁠

It’s FREE and all are welcome! ⁠

Join us!