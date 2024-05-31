Listen Live
HomeLocal

The Darkness Rising Project Block Party Details For This Weekend!

| 05.31.24
Dismiss

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival 2023

Source: Paige Boyd / Paige Boyd

Darkness RISING: Live is an exciting event heading to a neighborhood near you! We are thrilled to announce our upcoming block party in Raleigh, NC on June 1st. The vibes are family reunion for a cause. Be there!

Come for a day filled with music, food, wellness workshops, and community as we gather to celebrate Black mental health.

Saturday 6/1⁠

2-6pm⁠

Moore Square⁠

201 S. Blount St. ⁠

Downtown Raleigh, NC ⁠

⁠⁠

It’s FREE and all are welcome! ⁠

Join us!

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Rosebar
Entertainment

A Taste of Music Festival & Food Truck Rodeo

News

Snoop Dogg’s Wife Is Opening A Gentleman’s Club In Los Angeles

Entertainment

63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member

Foxy NC Logo
Entertainment News

Fantasia & Paula Cook Fail to Reach Settlement:Lawsuit Moves Forward

News

Lawsuit Claims American Airlines Kicked 8 Black Men Off Flight For Being Stinky

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close