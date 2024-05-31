The Darkness Rising Project Block Party Details For This Weekend!

Darkness RISING: Live is an exciting event heading to a neighborhood near you! We are thrilled to announce our upcoming block party in Raleigh, NC on June 1st. The vibes are family reunion for a cause. Be there!
Come for a day filled with music, food, wellness workshops, and community as we gather to celebrate Black mental health.
Saturday 6/1
2-6pm
Moore Square
201 S. Blount St.
Downtown Raleigh, NC
It’s FREE and all are welcome!
Join us!
-
Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial
-
Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks
-
Simone Biles Is Not Here For The Continued ‘Disrespect Of Her Marriage,’ And Neither Are We
-
Video Of Diddy Brutally Attacking Cassie Sparks Calls To Re-Investigate Kim Porter’s Death
-
Not, Not Today: Kelly Rowland Checks Red Carpet Handler In Cannes
-
REPORT: Feds Prepping To Bring Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Accusers Before A Grand Jury
-
Fantasia & Paula Cook Fail to Reach Settlement:Lawsuit Moves Forward
-
Snoop Dogg’s Wife Is Opening A Gentleman’s Club In Los Angeles