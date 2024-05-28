Nicki Minaj Released After Arrest in Netherlands for Drug Charges

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Nicki Minaj was released from custody on Saturday after Dutch police arrested her for allegedly exporting soft drugs, fining her and allowing her to “continue her journey” per local authorities.

The 41-year-old rapper, traveling from Amsterdam to Manchester for her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour,” faced a postponed concert after the incident. Live Nation UK confirmed the postponement, expressing disappointment over the inconvenience caused to fans.

While police didn’t name Minaj directly, they reported arresting a “41-year-old American woman at Schiphol Airport for possession of soft drugs.” Minaj took to social media, saying she had just arrived at her hotel in Manchester after being detained for several hours. “After sitting in a jail cell for 5-6 hours, my plane still didn’t take off for another 20 mins once I boarded,” she wrote.

Minaj expressed her apologies to fans, stating, “Please please please accept my deepest & most sincere apologies. They sure did know exactly how to hurt me today but this too, shall pass.” She assured fans she would reschedule the missed concert and confirmed her upcoming performances in Manchester and Birmingham would proceed as planned. “I’ll find a way to not only make up the date with the performance but I’m going to create an added bonus for everyone that had a ticket for this show. Promise,” she said.

In her final update, Minaj mentioned having video evidence of the encounter and concluded, “I’ll have the lawyers & GOD take it from here tho.”

