Usher Is Performing A One-night Only Set At ‘Essence Fest’ And The Aunties Are Ready 

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture, an annual multi-day event celebrating Black culture, music, style, and empowerment, is gearing up for its 30th anniversary this year. What better way to celebrate this than with one of the hottest artists of the moment, who is commemorating special milestones himself? Not to mention, with one of the sexiest chocolate men alive.

Yes, Sis! If you’re thinking the Usher Raymond, you are right.

Usher Raymond is ready to heat up the ‘Essence’ Festival stage. Bring your water.

Today, Essence announced that the multihyphenate star will take the stage for an exclusive performance of his Confessions album. The compilation, which many consider part of the soundtrack of 80s babies’ childhoods, turned 20 this year.

Usher’s festival stage moment is the perfect precursor to his 2024 Past, Present, and Future tour, which kicks off in his hometown of Atlanta. See Essence’s Instagram announcement below with the breaking news.

Besides Usher, who is all going to be at the ‘Essence Festival’ this year? Many stars we love.

The R&B superstar will take the stage with several of our Black music favorites to celebrate with the historic sisterhood publication. Essence said today that Janet Jackson and Victoria Monét are also on the star-studded lineup.

Adding to the event’s excitement are our culture icons and good girlfriends like Keke Palmer and Pretty Vee, who have joined a long list of influencers and celebs hosting the New Orleans event.

Essence is known to be the event to go to every July, and with this diverse lineup, attendees are about to have ‘a time last night.’ Multiple times. In addition to stage performances, sexy eye candy, and celebrity hosting, the event is also one of upliftment. ESSENCE Festival of Culture features empowerment seminars, beauty and style expos, special screenings, and more, encapsulating all facets of Black culture and achievement.

So, HB, what are you waiting for? Ya’ll going to New Orleans, or nah?

Usher Is Performing A One-night Only Set At ‘Essence Fest’ And The Aunties Are Ready was originally published on hellobeautiful.com