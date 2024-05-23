Listen Live
Raleigh Teen Turns $10 into $1 Million Jackpot

Published on May 23, 2024

Jalen McLean, an 18-year-old resident of Raleigh, turned $10 into a $1 million fortune with a scratch-off ticket.

McLean’s sister, Dasha Silas, assisted in his victory by purchasing a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket from the Valero on South McPherson Church Road in Fayetteville.

“I feel like the luckiest guy in the universe,” Jalen McLean said. “How many 18-year-olds win something like this?”

McLean chose to receive his winnings as an annuity, entailing $50,000 annual payments for the next two decades, rather than a lump sum of $600,000.

He received his first check Wednesday. He took home $35,753 after taxes.

Read the full story here. 

Raleigh Teen Turns $10 into $1 Million Jackpot  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

