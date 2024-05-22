LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The latest Census data shows that Raleigh is the nation’s 3rd fastest growing big city behind Atlanta, GA and Fort Worth, TX.

Data shows that between 2022 and 2023, Raleigh’s population increased by 1.9%, making it the third fastest-growing big city.

Charlotte lands on the list too. With its population increasing by 1.7%, it is ranked fifth

Raleigh Ranked #3 In Fastest Growing Big City was originally published on thelightnc.com