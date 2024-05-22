The latest Census data shows that Raleigh is the nation’s 3rd fastest growing big city behind Atlanta, GA and Fort Worth, TX.
Data shows that between 2022 and 2023, Raleigh’s population increased by 1.9%, making it the third fastest-growing big city.
Charlotte lands on the list too. With its population increasing by 1.7%, it is ranked fifth
Read more at source: WRAL.com
Raleigh Ranked #3 In Fastest Growing Big City was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
Diddy Is Done: Alleged Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Grammy-Winning Saxophonist David Sanborn Dies At 78
-
Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas Says She Is ‘No Longer Hesitant To Get Married’
-
Jaleel White’s Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media
-
Anita Baker Gets Caught Up In The Rapture Of Angry Aunties After Canceled Concert In ATL
-
Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks
-
Video Of Diddy Brutally Attacking Cassie Sparks Calls To Re-Investigate Kim Porter’s Death
-
My First Time: Truth Hurts Braves The Motion Sickness For Her First ‘Fantastic Voyage’ Cruise