Listen Live
Local

Raleigh Ranked #3 In Fastest Growing Big City

Published on May 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

SUV

Source: Jose Luis Stephens / Getty


 

The latest Census data shows that Raleigh is the nation’s 3rd fastest growing big city behind Atlanta, GA and Fort Worth, TX.

Data shows that between 2022 and 2023, Raleigh’s population increased by 1.9%, making it the third fastest-growing big city.

Charlotte lands on the list too. With its population increasing by 1.7%, it is ranked fifth

Read more at source: WRAL.com

Raleigh Ranked #3 In Fastest Growing Big City  was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
Athletes

Simone Biles Is Not Here For The Continued ‘Disrespect Of Her Marriage,’ And Neither Are We

8 items
Television

First Look Photos From Season 3 of ‘Bel-Air’ Hints At Summer, Summer, Summer Time Fun & Drama

Foxy NC Logo
Entertainment News

Fantasia & Paula Cook Fail to Reach Settlement:Lawsuit Moves Forward

News

Video Of Diddy Brutally Attacking Cassie Sparks Calls To Re-Investigate Kim Porter’s Death

Local

Cumberland County Schools To Install Weapons Detectors

RSMS Team Headshot
Entertainment News

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close