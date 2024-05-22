LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

For the 3rd straight year, Wake County’s school board is raising prices for meals, citing higher costs of doing business.

School meals in the Wake County system will rise another $0.25 next year causing elementary school lunch and breakfast to rise from $3.25 to $3.50 and from $1.50 to $1.75. For middle and high school lunches and breakfasts they would increase from $3.50 to $3.75 and $1.75 to $2.00.

Read more from source: WRAL.com

Wake County Schools To Increase Meal Prices was originally published on thelightnc.com