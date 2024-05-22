For the 3rd straight year, Wake County’s school board is raising prices for meals, citing higher costs of doing business.
School meals in the Wake County system will rise another $0.25 next year causing elementary school lunch and breakfast to rise from $3.25 to $3.50 and from $1.50 to $1.75. For middle and high school lunches and breakfasts they would increase from $3.50 to $3.75 and $1.75 to $2.00.
Read more from source: WRAL.com
Wake County Schools To Increase Meal Prices was originally published on thelightnc.com
