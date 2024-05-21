Listen Live
Wellness

Oldest Living Japanese American Shares Tips to Live a Long Life

Published on May 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
mountain trail

Source: andreswd / Getty

Yoshiko Miwa has endured a lot of hardship throughout her life, but at 110 years old, she’s now focused on the positive.

Today.com caught up with Miwa in early May, who says he’s primary piece of advice to live a long life is simple: Don’t dwell on the negative. She also encourages people to adopt hobbies. When she retired, she would walk 4 miles each morning. In 1990, at 76 years old, she walked a 20K for charity. She’s also an avid reader, practices ikebana which is flower arranging, sumi-e which Japanese ink art, sashiko which Japanese stitching, sewing, furniture refinishing and reupholstery. She even drove until the age of 100. But, these days, she said favorite activity is sleeping.

SEE ALSO: Tips from Blue Zone Residents on Living Longer, Healthier, and Happier

Miwa also engages in a daily noodle ritual. From spaghetti to soba, this ritual traces back to her time in a children’s home. When her mother and infant brother died, Miwa and her siblings were sent to live in a children’s home founded by the Guadalupe Buddhist Church. Despite the adversity she faced, she went on to earn multiple degrees and learn numerous languages. Miwa also credits her faith and gratitude toward the Buddhist community that supported her as a child. While the Buddhist religion has been a constant source of strength, her love for her family has kept her energized and joyful. Miwa has 3 sons and a handful of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Miwa is part of the nisei. The nisei are the second-generation Japanese Americans who were sent to internment camps during World War II who often say “gaman,” which translates to “enduring the seemingly unbearable with patience and dignity.” This phrase is often loosely translated to “perseverance,” “patience” or “tolerance.” Alan Miwa, her son, told Today.com believes those feelings are born from the resilience of many from his mother’s generation, who had much to endure.

Right now, Alan Miwa said, his mom is in good health and lives in a care facility where she gets her hair done each week and attends church services on Sundays.

Oldest Living Japanese American Shares Tips to Live a Long Life  was originally published on elev8.com

RELATED TAGS

Japanese-Americans long life oldest living

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Trending
News

Video Of Diddy Brutally Attacking Cassie Sparks Calls To Re-Investigate Kim Porter’s Death

20 items
Sports

She Got Next: Top 20 WNBA Players To Watch In 2024

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

Foxy NC Logo
Entertainment News

Fantasia & Paula Cook Fail to Reach Settlement:Lawsuit Moves Forward

10 items
Entertainment

Jaleel White’s Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media

10 items
Entertainment

Diddy Is Done: Alleged Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close