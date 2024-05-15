Listen Live
Vashawn Mitchell Stops By The Light Studio To Talk About The Gospel Heritage Summit

| 05.15.24
Light Lunch - Vashawn Mitchell

Vashawn Mitchell stopped by The Light studio to hang out with Melissa Wade and share information about the upcoming Gospel Heritage Worship & Artists Summit “Uncharted Territory”.  A leadership, worship, and arts education summit at The River Church – 4425 Ben Franklin Blvd. Durham, NC.

Listen as Vashawn shares what this summit will offer, who will be there and what your church can take back.

To register go to: gospelheritage.org

