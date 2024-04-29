Contest starts on April 29 and ends on May 12.
Nominations: April 29 – May 5
Voting: May 6 – May 12
Winner Announcement: May 13
Meet Last Month’s Winner!
Meet April 2024’s Pastor of The Month!
Pastor Of The Month – May 2024 was originally published on thelightnc.com
