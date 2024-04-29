Listen Live
Pastor Of The Month – May 2024

Published on April 29, 2024

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
Radio One Pastor of the Month No Sponsor

Radio One

Contest starts on April 29 and ends on May 12.

Nominations: April 29 – May 5

Voting: May 6 – May 12

Winner Announcement: May 13

 

Meet Last Month’s Winner!

Meet April 2024’s Pastor of The Month!

Pastor Of The Month – May 2024  was originally published on thelightnc.com

