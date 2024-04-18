Text to Win – Raleigh Improv: Adele Givens

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “GIVENS” to 24042

for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Adele Givens at Raleigh Improv this weekend.

Specific Rules for Raleigh Improv to See Adele Givens

In addition to the General Rules posted on the website for Station, which is owned and operated by the Company, the following Specific Rules apply to this Promotion. Please consult those General Rules in addition to these Specific Rules. All capitalized terms not defined in these Specific Rules will have the meanings established in the General Rules. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between those General Rules and these Specific Rules, these Specific Rules shall control. The General Rules and these Specific Rules shall be collectively referred to as the “Official Rules”.

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION:

Station: WFXC-FM owned and operated by: Urban One, Inc. d/b/a Radio One Raleigh

Promotion: Raleigh Improv To See Adele Givens

Promotion Period: The Promotion begins on Thursday, April 18, 2024, and ends at 5:00PM EST on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Entry Methods: There is one (1) Entry Method: Participants may enter this Promotion via text message.

Number of Entries: Participants may submit no more than one (1) Entry.

Entry Period: All Entries must be received by the Station by 5:00PM ET on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Number of Winners: There will be five (5) winners (the “Winners”) for this Promotion.

Entry Information: During the Promotion Period, eligible participants are encouraged to text the keyword, GIVENS to 24042 in order to receive one Entry.

Winner Selection: The Station shall randomly select an overall total of five (5) Winners between Thursday, April 18, 2024, and Friday, April 19, 2024. The Winners shall be selected according to the following schedule:

On Thursday, April 18, 2024, the Station shall randomly select two (2) Winners from among all eligible entries received to date. Should an entrant not be selected as a Winner on Thursday, April 18, 2024, he/she will have an additional chance to win during the subsequent drawing on Friday, April 19, 2024.

On Friday, April 19, 2024, the Station shall randomly select three (3) Winners from among all eligible entries received.

Prize (ARV) and Distribution: This Promotion has a total approximate retail value (“ARV”) of Fifty Dollars. Five (5) Winners shall each be awarded with one (1) pair of tickets to see Adele Givens perform live at the Raleigh Improv comedy club, located at 1224 Parkside Main Street, Cary, NC 27519.

Distribution of the Prize shall be awarded as follows:

On Thursday, April 18, 2024, two (2) Winners shall each be awarded with one (1) pair of tickets to see Adele Givens perform live at the Raleigh Improv comedy club, located at 1224 Parkside Main Street, Cary, NC 27519, on Friday, April 19, 2024, beginning at 9:15PM ET.

On Friday, April 19, 2024, three (3) Winners shall each be awarded with one (1) pair of tickets to see Adele Givens perform live at the Raleigh Improv comedy club, located at 1224 Parkside Main Street, Cary, NC 27519, on Sunday, April 21, 2024, beginning at 7:00PM ET.

(the comedy club specials described above, which are scheduled for Friday, April 19, 2024, and Sunday, April 21, 2024, shall hereinafter, collectively be referred to as the “Showings”)

Total ARV $50

Prize Claim: Upon arrival at the Showings, Winners will be instructed to display a government-issued ID, which shall be matched against a guest list at the Venue.

Prize Provider:

Levity Entertainment Group, LLC d/b/a Raleigh Improv

Attn: Katy Jennings

1224 Parkside Main Street

Cary NC 27519

The Winner agrees to look solely to applicable Prize Provider with respect to any claims, losses, or disputes in connection the element of the Prize provided by such party. The Station is not responsible for any failure of Prize Provider to deliver the Prize or any elements of the Prize.

ADDITIONAL PRIZE TERMS & CONDITIONS:

This Promotion is only open to listeners of the Station who are legal residents of the United States residing within the Raleigh, North Carolina metropolitan area and 21 years of age or older as of the commencement of the Promotion Period. Winners must be available to physically attend the Showings on either Friday, April 19, 2024, or Sunday, April 21, 2024. If a Winner is either unable or unwilling to physically attend any of the above-listed Showings on his/her designated date, he/she accepts and acknowledges that his/her Entry will be forfeited, and it will be at the sole discretion of the Station to determine if another entrant is to be selected as a Winner if time permits. Transportation to and from the Showings, Venues, meals, beverages, souvenirs, and incidentals are the sole responsibility of the Winners and their guests. No substitute prizes will be given if any Winners are not available at the dates, times, and locations, noted in the Official Rules for Prize redemption.