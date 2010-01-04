Michael Jackson & Lenny Kravitz “Another Day”

Lenny Kravitz once revealed in an interview that he had done a song with Michael Jackson and that it was the most amazing recording session he’d ever participated in. Fans of both MJ and LK have wondered what this song sounds like for awhile now, and a snippet of the song’s first verse has just leaked.

The song “Another Day” seems to use the same lyrics as Lenny’s 2004 hit single “Storm” which featured a CRAZY remix by Just Blaze and a guest verse from Jay-Z.

Take a listen:

Via:hellobeautiful

