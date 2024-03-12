St. Augustine’s University grapples with accreditation and payroll challenges.
The military nonprofit, Military Missions in Action, based in Wake County, steps forward to assist affected employees. Their focus is on military veterans, active-duty service members, and families connected to St. Augustine’s.
While not in contact with the university administration, the organization stands ready to help eligible individuals on a case-by-case basis. Their support includes essentials like food, toiletries, and sundry items for up to 60 days.
SAU employees facing impacts are urged to check eligibility by either visiting the organization’s website or contacting their office at 919-552-1603.
Nonprofit Serving Military Aims to Help St. Augustine’s Employees was originally published on thelightnc.com
