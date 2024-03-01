In response to the controversial news from Wendy’s, Burger King is responding with free whoppers.
Wendy’s mentioned something about “surge pricing” of which prices for their food would fluctuate throughout the day.
Burger King’s response was: “We don’t believe in charging guests more when they’re hungry,” and announcing the chain would be giving away free Whoppers….
WELL — Today is the final day!!!
March 1, is the last day you can get a free Whopper or vegetarian Impossible Whopper with any purchase of $3 or more on the Burger King app
Melissa’s Grub Plug “Free Whopper Today” was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
Hydeia Broadbent, World-Renowned HIV/AIDS Activist, Dies at 39
-
Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage
-
Local Postal Worker Gets Probation After 'Price Is Right' Appearance
-
Luther Vandross Mistakenly Featured In Madonna's AIDS Tribute During Concert
-
A King Can Rest: Jam Master Jay Killers Have Finally Been Convicted After 22 Years
-
Wendy Williams’ Family Gives Detailed Account Of Her “Heartbreaking” Downward Spiral
-
UNC Student Killed In Chapel Hill Car Crash
-
Raleigh Lawyer Charged with Felony Secret Peeping