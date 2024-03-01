LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In response to the controversial news from Wendy’s, Burger King is responding with free whoppers.

Wendy’s mentioned something about “surge pricing” of which prices for their food would fluctuate throughout the day.

Burger King’s response was: “We don’t believe in charging guests more when they’re hungry,” and announcing the chain would be giving away free Whoppers….

WELL — Today is the final day!!!

March 1, is the last day you can get a free Whopper or vegetarian Impossible Whopper with any purchase of $3 or more on the Burger King app

Melissa’s Grub Plug “Free Whopper Today” was originally published on thelightnc.com