LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Don’t forget to cast your vote!

North Carolina’s early voting for the March 2024 primary election is wrapping up this Saturday, March 2nd.

Don’t wait until Super Tuesday – seize the opportunity to cast your ballot early and have a say in critical races, including U.S. House of Representatives, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, and more.

Your vote in this primary will shape the November election, so make your voice heard before Saturday’s deadline.

Don’t forget to bring a valid photo ID.

For early voting, you can conveniently cast your ballot at any early voting site in your county. To find your nearest voting location and its hours, click here.

Read the full story here.

Early Voting in NC Ends This Saturday was originally published on thelightnc.com