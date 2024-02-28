LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

A day before Susan L. Taylor’s For the Love of Our Children Gala opens its doors on Thursday to a sold-out audience at Pier 60 in New York City, the ESSENCE Editor-in-Chief Emerita and founder and CEO of the National CARES Mentoring Movement, recently sat down with NewsOne Senior Editor, asha bandele.

During the intimate one-on-one chat, Taylor discussed why retiring from the legendary publication she helped shape and lead over nearly four decades could never mean not continuing to serve the community. Her organization, National CARES — founded in 2006 as ESSENCE Cares and now with affiliates in 58 U.S. cities — is dedicated to providing for free its culturally anchored curriculum and CARES-trained mentors and psychologists to support and guide young people in poorly resourced schools and communities and detention centers. CARES supports and provides mentors it recruits and trains to other mentoring organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs of America as well.

Tomorrow evening, on Feb. 29, Taylor will issue a call to love and action live before all of the celebrities, high-level friends in business, education and advocates, young people and community organizers who will gather at the For the Love of Our Children Gala to determine that ensuring our children is the big business of Black America.

The red carpet livestream can be viewed beginning at 6 p.m. ET on the National CARES Facebook page, with the programming, hosted by Sherri Shepherd, immediately following at 7 p.m.

SEE ALSO:

Where Have All The Children Gone?

A Meditation For Survival With Dionne Monsanto

An American Crisis: Black Child Suicide, A NewsOne Special Series

The post Exclusive! Watch Susan L. Taylor Discuss The National CARES Mentoring Movement With NewsOne appeared first on NewsOne.

Exclusive! Watch Susan L. Taylor Discuss The National CARES Mentoring Movement With NewsOne was originally published on newsone.com