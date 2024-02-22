North Carolina Voters Split on Trump’s Return

It’s time to get out and vote!

A recent CBS 17/Emerson College/The Hill poll reveals that North Carolina voters are leaning towards a return of former President Donald Trump to the White House.

The poll, conducted from Feb. 14-16 with 1,000 North Carolina voters, indicates that voter preferences vary significantly based on age, with President Biden leading among those under 30, voters in their 30s, and an even split among those in their 40s, while voters over 50 favor Trump.

Additionally, concerns about Biden’s age weigh on voters, with 58% expressing doubts, while 42% consider it a non-serious consideration.