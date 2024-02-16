Trump Co-Defendant Harrison Floyd Wants Judge To Ease Bond Restrictions So He Can Campaign For Trump

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Harrison Floyd, one of more than a dozen remaining co-defendants in Georgia’s election interference case against commander-in-election-fraud-lies Donald Trump, has asked a judge to ease his bond restrictions—so that he can, once again, work on a presidential campaign for his MAGA massa’.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the former Black Voices for Trump leader asked Fulton County Judge Scott McAffee to allow him to communicate with Trump to effectively work on the ex-president’s 2024 campaign. Floyd also asked McAffee to ease restrictions on his use of social media to do his campaign work and post about things unrelated to his case. McAffee had previously declined to send Floyd back to jail after he was accused of violating his bond agreement by foolishly taunting Fulton Count District Attorney Fani Willis on X, formerly Twitter.

MORE: Fani Willis Wants RICO Defendant, Black Voices For Trump Leader Jailed For ‘Intimidating’ Social Media Posts

As previously reported, Floyd—who reportedly won’t be present for day two of the hearing aimed at disqualifying Willis from prosecuting the RICO case—is one of the two defendants, along with MAGA mammy Trevian Kutti, who is accused of helping Trump harass Black election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea Arshaye “Shaye” Moss and coerce them into admitting to election fraud that never existed. Imagine being such a loyal Trump lackey that you’re asking the judge in your case to ease restrictions so you can go back and work for the guy who got you into all of this legal trouble in the first place. It’s almost as if Floyd is trying to give South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott a run for his money as Trump’s most dedicated Sambo fanboy.

I’m not saying these people are modern incarnations of slaves who refused to leave the plantation whether they were free or not, I’m just, well—not sure how to finish this sentence.

Anyway, McAffee hasn’t issued an official ruling on the matter, but he did say he was open to modifications to Floyd’s bond.

Whew—this is going to be a long election year.

SEE ALSO:

What We’re Learning About Fani Willis At The Hearing To Disqualify DA From Trump’s RICO Case

Mike Roman, Trump Co-Defendant Behind Fani Willis Complaint, Struggling To Raise Money For Legal Fees

The post Trump Co-Defendant Harrison Floyd Wants Judge To Ease Bond Restrictions So He Can Campaign For Trump appeared first on NewsOne.

Trump Co-Defendant Harrison Floyd Wants Judge To Ease Bond Restrictions So He Can Campaign For Trump was originally published on newsone.com