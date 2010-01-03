CLOSE
Local
Home

More H1N1 Clinics In Wake County

0 reads
Leave a comment

Wake County public health officials said anyone over 6 months old can receive an H1N1 vaccination at immunization clinics scheduled across the county this week.

Vaccination clinics will held at the following locations:

Monday, Jan. 4, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Public Health Center, 10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh

Tuesday, Jan. 5, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Public Health Center, 10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh

Southern Regional Center , 130 N. Judd Parkway, Fuquay-Varina Northern Regional Center, 350 East Holding Ave., Wake Forest

Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Raleigh Safety Club, 513 Branch St., Raleigh

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Public Health Center , 10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Academy, 604 South Franklin St., Wake Forest

Thursday, Jan. 7, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Parkway, Fuquay-Varina Northern Regional Center, 350 East Holding Ave., Wake Forest

Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon

Friday, Jan. 8, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Public Health Center , 10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 20 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 21 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 22 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 23 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close