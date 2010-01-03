More H1N1 Clinics In Wake County

Wake County public health officials said anyone over 6 months old can receive an H1N1 vaccination at immunization clinics scheduled across the county this week.
Vaccination clinics will held at the following locations:
Monday, Jan. 4, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Public Health Center, 10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh
Tuesday, Jan. 5, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Public Health Center, 10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh
Southern Regional Center , 130 N. Judd Parkway, Fuquay-Varina Northern Regional Center, 350 East Holding Ave., Wake Forest
Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon
Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Raleigh Safety Club, 513 Branch St., Raleigh
Wednesday, Jan. 6, 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Public Health Center , 10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh
Wednesday, Jan. 6, 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Franklin Academy, 604 South Franklin St., Wake Forest
Thursday, Jan. 7, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Parkway, Fuquay-Varina Northern Regional Center, 350 East Holding Ave., Wake Forest
Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon
Friday, Jan. 8, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Public Health Center , 10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh