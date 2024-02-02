2 NC Cities Ranked “Happiest Cities” In The US

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to ALOT Travel’s compiled list of the 20 “happiest cities” in the U.S., 2 areas in NC managed to snag a top spot.

A report by Gallup and Healthways that “measures the opportunities cities provide for social and financial success, community integration, and life purpose for their residents.” Metropolitan areas Durham-Chapel Hill -was recognized as having a high percentage of residents with a higher education and Raleigh-Cary was also an education hub, got a shoutout for its booming tech firms.

