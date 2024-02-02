Listen Live
2 NC Cities Ranked “Happiest Cities” In The US

Published on February 2, 2024

According to ALOT Travel’s compiled list of the 20 “happiest cities” in the U.S., 2 areas in NC managed to snag a top spot.

A report by Gallup and Healthways that “measures the opportunities cities provide for social and financial success, community integration, and life purpose for their residents.” Metropolitan areas Durham-Chapel Hill -was recognized as having a high percentage of residents with a higher education and Raleigh-Cary was also an education hub, got a shoutout for its booming tech firms.

2 NC Cities Ranked “Happiest Cities” In The US  was originally published on thelightnc.com

