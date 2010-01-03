CLOSE
Singer/Reality Star Monica Family Church Vandelized AGAIN

Via: HipHopRx.Com

For the second time in one week R&B singer Monica’s church owned by her step-father, Rev. Best, has been vandalized.

Vandals ransacked the tiny St. Marks church, of 76 members, in Fairburn, Ga., owned by Monica’s step-father, for the second time this week. The treasurer of the church noticed the first break-in after vandals rummaged through the kitchen. Just days later, the vandals came back and only stole a DVD after knocking over a framed picture of Monica and putting a giant hole in an office door of the church.

Rev. Best says he doesn’t understand why someone would do this to a church especially at this time of year.

