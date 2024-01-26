Watch DJ Misses interview Fredo Bang above via Posted On The Corner, and go listen to his new album, Yes, I’m Sad, right now wherever you stream your music.
The post Posted On The Corner: Fredo Bang Gives Update On Music & New Lessons In Fatherhood appeared first on Black America Web.
