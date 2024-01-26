Posted On The Corner: Fredo Bang Gives Update On Music & New Lessons In Fatherhood

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

From his Southern charm as a lyricists out of Baton Rouge to his wild-and-polyamorous romantic life, Fredo Bang has developed into quite a dynamic figure in hip-hop.

With all the hype surrounding the recent release of his sophomore studio album, Yes, I’m Sad, we decided to switch it up a bit this week for Posted On The Corner by actually heading out to the studio as the Def Jam signee did his thing.

DJ Misses pulled up solo on Fredo for an extensive talk about all the hard work that went into his latest project. From great advice to even greater jokes, and a whole lot of laughs in between, the conversation covered many aspects of his current dealings and really put into perspective what the 27-year-old emcee has in store for fans in 2024.

Watch DJ Misses interview Fredo Bang above via Posted On The Corner, and go listen to his new album, Yes, I’m Sad, right now wherever you stream your music.

