Alright, we admit it, the Cowboys fans are still salty about the big playoff loss against the Green Bay Packers last week. Our Super Bowl dreams went right down the drain in the blink of an eye, once again. Rapper Lil Wayne, aka (a Green Bay Packers fan) didn’t mind rubbing it in with a facetime call to Yella Beezy.
On the Richard Sherman Podcast,Wayne tells us that the best part of being in Jerry’s World was facetiming and seeing Yella Beezy’s face when we took the lost. He even face timed uncle Deion and clowned the Cowboys.
The post Lil Wayne Shares His Favorite Part About Being in “Jerry World” (Watch) appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.
