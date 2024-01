Dallas and Fort Worth School Closings

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As DFW powers through Dalaska, several school districts have announced that school will be cancelled for students on Tuesday due to severe weather.

Although there isn’t precipitation in the forecast, the temperature will remain below freezing. Reportedly, it will be in the 20’s most of the day, and the snow from Sunday and Monday will remain on the ground. See a list of school closings courtesy of FOX4.

Arlington Arlington ISD | Closed Tomorrow Quinlan Boles ISD | Delayed Tomorrow ; 10:00 am Opening Canton Canton ISD | Closed Tomorrow Carrollton Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD | Closed Tomorrow Commerce Commerce ISD | Closed Tomorrow Corsicana Corsicana ISD | Closed Tomorrow Crandall Crandall ISD | Closed Tomorrow Crowley Crowley ISD | Closed Tomorrow Dallas Dallas ISD | Closed Tomorrow Dawson Dawson ISD | Open 10:00 AM Tomorrow; Buses delayed 2 hours. Desoto DeSoto ISD | Closed Tomorrow Duncanville Duncanville ISD | Closed Tomorrow Ennis Ennis ISD | Closed Tomorrow Eustace Eustace ISD | Closed Tomorrow Everman Everman ISD | Closed Through Tomorrow Ferris Ferris ISD | Classes Canceled Tomorrow Forney Forney ISD | Closed Tomorrow Fort Worth Fort Worth ISD | Closed Tomorrow Garland Garland ISD | Closed Tomorrow Grand Prairie Grand Prairie ISD | Closed Tomorrow Dallas Highland Park ISD | Closed Tomorrow Bedford Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD | Closed Tomorrow Irving Irving ISD | Closed Tomorrow Kaufman Kaufman ISD | Closed Tomorrow Keller Keller ISD | Closed Tomorrow Kemp Kemp ISD | Closed Tomorrow; Reopening Wednesday; 2-Hour Delay Kennedale Kennedale ISD | Closed Tomorrow Kerens Kerens ISD | Closed Tomorrow Lancaster Lancaster ISD | Closed Tomorrow Malakoff Malakoff ISD | Closed Tomorrow Mansfield Mansfield ISD | Closed Tomorrow Mesquite Mesquite ISD | Closed Tomorrow Midlothian Midlothian ISD [WEB] | Closed Tomorrow Peaster Peaster ISD | Delayed Tomorrow Morning 2 hours Emory Rains ISD | Closed Tomorrow; Reopening Wednesday; 2hr delay on Wednesday Red Oak Red Oak ISD | Closed Tomorrow Richardson Richardson ISD | Closed Tomorrow Fort Worth Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary | Virtual Learning Only Tomorrow Fort Worth TCU | Closed Tomorrow Commerce Texas A&M University-Commerce | Closed Tomorrow; Main Campus & Dallas site Stephenville Three Way ISD | Closed Tomorrow; Reopening 10am Wednesday Red Oak TSTC North Texas | Closed Tomorrow; online classes continue Waxahachie Waxahachie ISD | Closed Tomorrow White Settlement White Settlement ISD | Closed Tomorrow Wortham Wortham ISD | Closed Tomorrow Dallas A+ Charter Schools Inc. | Classes Canceled Tomorrow Dallas A.W. Brown Leadership Academy | Closed Tomorrow Fort Worth Academy of Visual and Performing Arts | Closed Through Tomorrow; Reopening Wednesday Dallas Alcuin School | Closed Through Tomorrow Lancaster Aunt Glo’s Learning & Loving Center | Closed Tomorrow; Reopening Wednesday Dallas Braswell Child Development | Closed Tomorrow; Reopening Wednesday Dallas Child Care Paradise Learning Center | Closed Tomorrow; Reopening Wednesday Dallas Cityscape Schools | Closed Tomorrow Dallas Creative Minds Child Care Center | Closed Tomorrow; Reopening Wednesday Rowlett ECI Academy – Rowlett | Closed Tomorrow Royse City ECI Academy – Royse City | Closed Tomorrow Sunnyvale ECI Academy – Sunnyvale | Closed Tomorrow Garland Firewheel Christian Academy | Closed Tomorrow Garland Frog Academy of Creekside Village | Closed Through Tomorrow Mesquite Frog Academy of New Community Church | Closed Through Tomorrow Garland Garland Christian Academy | Closed Through Tomorrow Lantana Harvest Christian Academy – Lantana | Closed Tomorrow Dallas Head Start of Greater Dallas | Closed Tomorrow; Reopening Wednesday Dallas KD Conservatory College of Film and Dramatic Arts | Closed Tomorrow Arlington Kids Learning Lodge | Closed Tomorrow Red Oak Life School District | Closed Tomorrow Arlington Lil Images of Blessings CLC | Closed Tomorrow Mesquite Lil Rascals Learning Center | Closed Tomorrow; Reopening Wednesday Fort Worth Little Tyke Child Care – Brentwood Stair FW | Delayed Tomorrow Morning 10 hours Cleburne Little Tyke Child Care – Cleburne Campus | Open 10:00 AM Tomorrow Crowley Little Tyke Child Care – Crowley Campus | Open 10:00 AM Tomorrow Euless Little Tyke Child Care – Euless Campus | Delayed Tomorrow 10 hours Euless Little Tyke Child Care – Glade Campus | Open 10:00 AM Tomorrow Fort Worth Little Tyke Child Care – N. Beach Street FW | Delayed Tomorrow Morning 4 hours; Delay opening till 10AM North Richland Hills Little Tyke Child Care – Northeast Campus | Delayed Tomorrow ; 10:00 am Richland Hills Little Tyke Child Care – Richland Hills | Open 10:00 AM Tomorrow Morning Hurst Little Tyke Child Care – Sotogrande Campus | Delayed Tomorrow ; Delay – Open at 10:00 am Arlington Manara Academy Arlington | Closed Tomorrow Irving Manara Academy Irving | Closed Tomorrow Grand Prairie Matthew Road Academy | Closed Tomorrow Dallas Notre Dame School of Dallas | Virtual Learning Only Tomorrow; Reopening Wednesday Arlington Park Row Christian Academy | Closed Through Tomorrow; Reopening Wednesday Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy-Greenville | Closed Tomorrow Dallas Precious Kargo Academy | Closed Tomorrow Plano Spring Creek Academy | Closed Tomorrow Irving StoneGate Christian Academy | Closed Tomorrow Arlington The Oakridge School [WEB] | Closed Tomorrow; All Activites Cancelled Fort Worth Fort Worth HOPE Center | Closed Through Tomorrow; Reopening Wednesday; Open 10 am Wednesday Fort Worth University Baptist Church – Ft Worth | Closed Tomorrow Dallas Boys & Girls Clubs Greater Dallas | Closed Tomorrow Dallas Meals on Wheels Dallas County | No Deliveries Through Tomorrow; Eat shelf-stable meal Garland Align Beauty School | Closed Through Tomorrow; Virtual Learning Only Coppell APS Studios | Closed Tomorrow; Reopening Wednesday; Wind Chills below 0freeze Dallas Citizens Development Center | Closed Tomorrow; DBA U&I DFW Area Thyroid Endocrinology & Diabetes Clinics | Closed Tomorrow; Reopening Wednesday; Virtual Appointments Only

The post Dallas and Fort Worth School Closings appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

