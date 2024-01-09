Join ABC11 For Their Blood Drive for The American Red Cross

Radio One Raleigh is proud to support ABC11 for their annual ABC11 Together Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 10th. Foxy’s Karen Clark chats with ABC11’s Tamara Scott about the event and the need for donations.
Schedule your appointment right now at RedCrossBlood.org (using sponsor code ABC11) for the following locations:
- Marriott Raleigh Crabtree Valley 4500 Marriott Drive Raleigh, NC 27612
- The Streets at Southpoint (in front of Nordstrom) 6910 Fayetteville Rd Durham, NC 27704
- Fayetteville Technical Community College Tony Rand Student Center 2200 Hull Road Fayetteville, NC 28303
