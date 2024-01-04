Tensions can flare during court proceedings, especially when a person is facing many years behind bars. And while we’ve seen videos of tears, pleading and even folks passing out, what took place on January 3rd in Illinois may be one of the most shocking examples of real courtroom drama to date.
The chaotic scene took place during a sentencing hearing in Cook County. Unhappy with the judges decision, camera footage shows the man leaping over the bench and viciously attacking Judge Mary Kay Holthus.
RELATED: ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Members Involved In Insane Fight At DC Restaurant
RELATED: UFC Fighter Says Match Was Rigged Because He’s A Trump Supporter
RELATED: Joseline Hernandez Hit With TWO MORE Felony Charges
Check out the video below. Warning: The content is graphic.
Judge Dread: Felon LEAPS Over Bench In Vicious Courtroom Attack [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Maurice Hines, Broadway Actor, Choreographer & Dancer, Dies at 80
-
Toni Braxton Shuts Down Rumors That She Married Birdman: ‘We Are Both Single’
-
Jermaine Jackson Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault and Battery
-
AMC Theaters Apologize After Employees Kick Prominent Pastor Out of Greenville Theater
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Another One: Kevin Hart Slaps YouTuber Tasha K With Lawsuit Accusing Her of Defamation & Extortion, X Users React
-
Vote: Who Should Be HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man Of 2023?
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors