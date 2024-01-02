Listen Live
Raleigh Expected To Pass New Noise Ordinance

Glenwood South, known for nightlife, would feel heaviest impact.

Published on January 2, 2024

Illuminated office buildings rise in night Downtown Raleigh in North Carolina

Source: Alex Potemkin / Getty

A new noise ordinance is expected to pass within Raleigh city limits on Tuesday, according to WRAL News.

The new ordinance would change what noises are considered a nuisance. The order would create higher fees for being too loud.

Although the ordinance would be upheld throughout the city, it is believed to have a greater impact on the Glenwood South neighborhood. As Raleigh residents know, the neighborhood includes a portion of Glenwood Avenue known for its nightlife and loud music.

Last month, the Raleigh City Council approved a new process for permitting clubs and other nightlife facilities. The new ordinance would also make exceptions for permitted special events.

It is also worth noting that there are different rules based on the type of noise and the time of day.

The city council is scheduled to meet Tuesday (Jan. 2) at 1pm.

