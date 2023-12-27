Melissa’s “Grub Plug” Of The Day

One Cent Cheeseburgers at Wendy’s – This Week in recognition of National Bacon Day on Dec. 30th.
Starting today 12/27 through Jan 2nd you can take advantage of this deal by ordering online or in the Wendy’s app.
Here’s what to do…. Simply head over to the “Reward Store” in the app where you’ll find the offers section and be able to add the deal to your online order. You will be required to register for an account if you’re not already signed up for Wendy’s rewards program.
Enjoy your 1cent burger!!!
Melissa
