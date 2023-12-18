Listen Live
IJGH Bike Giveaway 2023 (Video)

Published on December 18, 2023

Our most favorite time of the year can be described in one word, LIT! Check out how it all went down as Godsey Martin, Ijustgothit.com and Hip Hop santa teamed up to give away over 100 bikes this year to our listeners at a secret location!

 

The post IJGH Bike Giveaway 2023 (Video) appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

