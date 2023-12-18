LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

After a relatively quiet few months, Kanye West made noise on social media this past weekend for once again ranting against, well, everyone. This time he went after Nicki Minaj for not clearing an old verse she laid down for the controversial rapper.

TMZ is reporting that the Barb angered Ye after informing him that she wouldn’t be letting him use her verse for “New Body,” and that alone was enough for Ye to include Nicki in his rant this past weekend. Telling everyone in attendance for his Vultures listening party that he had Nicki rewrite her classic verse for “Monster” three times. Ye said he “supported her career” and didn’t know why she wouldn’t clear the song.

TMZ reports:

He joked Nicki’s stonewalling would delay the album altogether — which apparently wasn’t that funny to Ty Dolla $ign, but it doesn’t seem like Nicki is playing ball.

Nicki told her fans on IG Live last night “New Body” was old news and her main focus is promoting “Pink Friday 2” … she doesn’t want to compete with herself!!!

The verse is five years old, and Nicki really does seem unbothered by the situation when she touched on the topic during her IG Live.

Check out Nicki address the situation below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Kanye West Is Big Mad Nicki Minaj Won’t Clear 5 Year Old Verse For His New Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com