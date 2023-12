LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

National Gospel recording artist JJ Hairston is bringing his Joy Is Here Tour to NC this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Friday at Revival Church in Greensboro – 801 Post St., Saturday at Simon Temple AME Zion Church – 5760 Yadkin Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28303 and Sunday morning service at Raleigh North Christian Center – 6021 Louisburg Rd, Raleigh, NC 27616.

Listen as JJ Hairston talks with Melissa Wade about the tour as well as the JOY is his new grand baby girl.

JJ Hairston Talks About Tour Coming To Raleigh And Fayetteville was originally published on thelightnc.com