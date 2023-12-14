Fayetteville State University has lost the driving force behind our defensive line’s success, Jada Brown at 37.
Coach Brown passed away on Friday, December 1. He joined Fayetteville State University August of 2021 as he helped prepare student-athletes for three championship appearances and the 2022 championship title, along with a NCAA playoff game.
Our prayers are with Jada’s family as they go through this difficult time.
Brown’s funeral will be on Saturday, December 16 at 1 pm at the Dixie Hills First Baptist Church, located at 1995 Morehouse Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. The Viewing will be held on Friday, December 15 from 3 pm until 7 pm at Willie Watkins West End, located at 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30310. For monetary donations, please visit gofund.me/a309a7bc. Floral arrangements can be delivered to Willie Watkins West End on December 15.
Read more at FSU Bronco News.
FSU Football Mourns Loss of Assistant Coach Jada Brown was originally published on thelightnc.com
-
Ellen Holly, Groundbreaking "One Life To Live" Star, Dies at 92
-
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star André Braugher Has Died At 61
-
Special Prosecutor Wants Jussie Smollett To Return To Jail After Appeal Was Shot Down
-
TV Legend Norman Lear Dies at 101: A Look At His Iconic Work
-
Hair Mystery Solved: Chloe Bailey’s Hairstylist Drops Gems On Recent Head-Turning Look
-
Cardi B on Breakup with Offset: ‘I Been Single for a While’
-
Dionne Warwick Gives Social Media A ‘Surprise’ With Hilarious Cilla Black Shade
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors