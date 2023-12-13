No Cap! Here Are The Top Slang Words of 2023

These are the slang phrases that are most widely used, according to the Urban Dictionary and parents who participated in the poll:
The most common slang words are:
- Sus – “Giving the impression that something is questionable or dishonest; suspicious.”
- Bet – “An expression that means ‘I agree’, ‘good news’.”
- Yeet – “To violently throw an object that you deem to be worthless, inferior or just plain garbage.”
- Salty – “”When you are upset over something little.”
- Cap – “Another word for lying. It can be used like no cap or you can say stop capping.”
- Extra – “Being over the top, excessive, dramatic behavior.”
- Bussin’ – “What you would say if something was really good.”
- Bougie – “Used to describe someone as high class, literally or figuratively.”
- Sheesh – “An expression when you’re impressed or amazed by something.”
- Drip – “”When something is very cool. Can be used to describe an outfit/accessory, person, song, etc.”
- Oof – “Can be used to express discomfort, stress, or sadness.”
- Finna – “Abbreviation of ‘fixing to’. Normally means ‘going to’.”
- Shook – “Being shocked or surprised. When you can’t believe what you’re seeing.”
- Simp – “When someone does way too much for a person they like.”
- Mid – “Used to insult or degrade something or an opposing opinion, labeling it as average or poor quality.”
- Hold This L/You Took An L – “What someone says to another person when they lose at something.”
- IYKYK – “If You Know You Know.”
- NPC – “Someone, regardless of their views, who doesn’t think for themselves.”
Which slang terms are most commonly understood by parents?
We were shook to learn that parents use “salty”, “Boogie” and “sus” the most. According to the parents that took the study, the following terms were the most common:
- Salty (70%)
- Bougie (67%)
- Sus (65%)
- Bet (63%)
- Extra (62%)
- Cap (57%)
- Finna (56%)
- Shook (54%)
- Simp (53%)
The poll found that people learn new words most frequently from their friends, followed by media such as television, movies, and music.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
