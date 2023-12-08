The Bicycle Man, Moses Mathis passed away 10 years ago but not his vision to provided bicycles for kids during the holidays and put a smile on their faces.
After Mathis’ passing his wife Ann took it over until she retired last year leaving the vision in limbo until one mother, who’s son received a bike many years ago, stepped in this year.
Bernie Bogertey-Harvey, has been on the Bicycle Man Foundation’s Board of Directors for years and has now decided to take over the vision of the charity.
Her grandchildren have affectionately given her the name “Bicycle Madea.”
Their goal is to giveaway 500 bicycles, but they are in need of donations to fulfill the current request from kids.
source: WRAL.com
Local Mother Continues The Vision Of The Bicycle Man was originally published on thelightnc.com
