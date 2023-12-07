Listen Live
HomeLocal

K975 Is “Blessing The Block” With Ricci Law Firm!

| 12.07.23
Dismiss

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Brian Dawson and Ricci Law Firm’s Brian Ricci chat about the success of the Thanksgiving turkey drive as we prepare to give back again with our “Bless The Block” toy drive, benefiting the Salvation Army! We also ask some important legal questions and, of course, have a little sports talk too!

If you would like to help out with our toy drive, we need new, unwrapped Toys like baby dolls, barbies, cars, trucks, legos, skates, skateboards, musical toys and learning toys. You can drop off any of these new, unwrapped toys during *weekdays, Monday – Friday 12 noon until 5pm* at our studios at 8001 Creedmoor Rd in Raleigh. Look for the box display outside our front door.

K975 Is “Blessing The Block” With Ricci Law Firm!  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close